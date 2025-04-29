What's the story

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently helming crucial night shoots for Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The shoot is happening at Joker Maidaan in Film City, Goregaon.

The two leads have been filming emotional sequences involving intense monologues from 6:00pm to sunrise.

Mid-Day reveals that these scenes include intense, lengthy monologues. Bhansali wanted to capture the heartbreak under a quiet night sky.

The schedule is going as planned, despite the buzz around delays.