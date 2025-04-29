Alia, Ranbir shoot emotional night scenes for 'Love & War'
What's the story
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently helming crucial night shoots for Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
The shoot is happening at Joker Maidaan in Film City, Goregaon.
The two leads have been filming emotional sequences involving intense monologues from 6:00pm to sunrise.
Mid-Day reveals that these scenes include intense, lengthy monologues. Bhansali wanted to capture the heartbreak under a quiet night sky.
The schedule is going as planned, despite the buzz around delays.
Night shoots
Bhansali's creative vision blends emotion, poetry, and late-night silence
The Gangubai Kathiawadi director is known for poetic visuals. His frames are always built with mood and emotion in mind.
"For Sanjay sir, every frame has to be almost poetic, and he wanted these scenes, given their heartbreaking quality, to play out against the dark of the night," an insider told Mid-Day.
These scenes demand vulnerability and stamina. However, the team is fully committed to getting each shot right. Every frame must meet Bhansali's cinematic vision and high standards.
Production update
'Love & War' to shift to indoor sequences soon
The night shoot for Love & War is expected to wrap up by the weekend. After that, the team will move indoors for the next schedule.
Bhansali remains focused on completing key scenes on time.
Kapoor has several big films lined up, including Dhoom 4 and Ramayana.
Bhatt will next appear in Alpha from Yash Raj Films. She is also in talks for Chamunda with Dinesh Vijan.
Love & War also stars Vicky Kaushal.