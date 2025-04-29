Netflix announces 'Tudum 2025' live event: Here's what to expect
What's the story
Netflix recently announced that it is bringing back its global fan event, Tudum, on May 31, 2025.
The event will be streamed live at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT, which translates to 5:30am IST on June 1, for viewers in India.
This highly anticipated event will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and promises an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide.
Fans can expect live performances, exclusive reveals, and surprise appearances.
Event format
A star-studded line-up of shows and appearances
The OTT giant has promised appearances from the stars of popular shows like Emily in Paris, Stranger Things, Squid Game, Love is Blind, One Piece, and Outer Banks.
In addition, upcoming films such as Frankenstein and Happy Gilmore 2, along with series like Wednesday and The Life List, will also be part of the event.
General public ticket sales for Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event will open on Friday, May 9, at 10:00am PT, which translates to 10:30pm IST.
Streaming change
'Tudum Live' to stream on Netflix for the 1st time
For the first time, Tudum Live will be streaming directly on Netflix instead of its traditional YouTube broadcast.
This shift marks a new era for the streaming platform's fan engagement strategy.
In addition to the live event, exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes content will be available year-round on Tudum.com.
Over the years, Tudum has evolved into a multi-format event with live festivals, digital streaming, and online content.
Event history
'Tudum': From São Paulo to global celebrations
The first Tudum event was held in January 2020 at the Bienal Pavilion in São Paulo, Brazil, focusing on young adult content and attracting over 50,000 attendees.
In 2023, Tudum returned to São Paulo and saw more than 35,000 fans attending in person.
Its global social media channels garnered more than 78 million views, showcasing Netflix's commitment to engaging with its vast, worldwide fan base.
