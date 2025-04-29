What's the story

Netflix recently announced that it is bringing back its global fan event, Tudum, on May 31, 2025.

The event will be streamed live at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT, which translates to 5:30am IST on June 1, for viewers in India.

This highly anticipated event will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and promises an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide.

Fans can expect live performances, exclusive reveals, and surprise appearances.