Kevin Spacey resurrects 'House of Cards' role for Netflix special
What's the story
Kevin Spacey has donned the hat of his iconic House of Cards character, Frank Underwood, yet again to promote Tim Dillon's new Netflix comedy special, I'm Your Mother.
The promotional video sees Spacey's Underwood in a witty exchange with Dillon.
Armed with his signature charm and cunning, Underwood tries to blackmail Dillon.
However, the comic quickly shows the politician character how blackmail doesn't work on him, earning Underwood's respect and his endorsement.
Promo details
'We don't have blackmail. We have content'
In the promo, Spacey, as Underwood, is quick to blackmail Dillon with his DoorDash orders.
Humored, Dillon responds, "These photos you gave me. I've posted them all. I'm on the internet. We don't have blackmail. We have content."
Spacey then delivers a scathing remark, "There is no limit to your duplicity, to your pandering, to your shameless and desperate desire to cling to relevance," before admitting Dillon's grit and endorsing his special.
Spacey-Dillon exchange
Spacey asks Dillon where his special was streaming
In the promo, Spacey asked Dillon where his comedy special was streaming. When Dillon revealed it was on Netflix, Spacey quipped, "You foul, lonesome, evil little cockroach. But I love it."
This marks Spacey's promotional appearance after he was dismissed from House of Cards following allegations of sexual misconduct.
Despite the controversy, Spacey's portrayal of Underwood remains memorable.
Twitter Post
Check out the entire exchange here
My new special is out on Netflix right now. Give it a watch. pic.twitter.com/pkGGXEGIqT— Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) April 15, 2025
Controversy
What led to Spacey's exit from 'House of Cards'?
Spacey was fired from House of Cards during the production of the sixth season, following allegations of sexual misconduct by Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp.
After his firing, Spacey was ordered to pay $1 million to the show's producers.
He was found not liable in the sexual misconduct lawsuit filed by Rapp in 2022. The next year, he was found not guilty of sex crimes in a UK trial.
Dillon's comedy special, I'm Your Mother, is currently streaming on Netflix.