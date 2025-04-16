What's the story

Kevin Spacey has donned the hat of his iconic House of Cards character, Frank Underwood, yet again to promote Tim Dillon's new Netflix comedy special, I'm Your Mother.

The promotional video sees Spacey's Underwood in a witty exchange with Dillon.

Armed with his signature charm and cunning, Underwood tries to blackmail Dillon.

However, the comic quickly shows the politician character how blackmail doesn't work on him, earning Underwood's respect and his endorsement.