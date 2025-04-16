Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' to be made in both Malayalam, Hindi?
What's the story
The third installment of the successful Drishyam franchise, Drishyam 3, will be produced in Malayalam and Hindi, reported Mid-Day.
This decision by Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph could challenge Ajay Devgn's Bollywood adaptation of the crime thriller.
The original Drishyam was released in 2013, followed by its sequel in 2021. Despite the respective Hindi adaptations releasing two years after the original Malayalam films, they have been box office successes.
Strategy
'If Mohanlal's movie releases much earlier than Ajay's...can be disadvantageous'
Reportedly, Joseph and Mohanlal are planning to kick off Drishyam 3's shooting by May-end.
A source told Mid-Day, "Buoyed by the past two editions' success, Jeethu, Mohanlal, and producer Antony Perumbavoor are keen to make the third outing a pan-India offering."
"This can become an issue for Ajay's movie, as his Drishyam 3's script is still being worked upon."
"But if Mohanlal's movie releases much earlier than Ajay's, that too in Hindi, it can be disadvantageous."
Production details
Filming locations and schedule for 'Drishyam 3'
The filming of Drishyam 3 will see Mohanlal reprise his role of Georgekutty, who has managed to evade the police despite murdering someone.
The shooting will take place in Thodupuzha, Kerala, where the first movie was also shot. A set built in Kudayathoor for Drishyam 2 could also be utilized.
Meanwhile, Devgn's Drishyam 3 will start production only by October, after Dhamaal 4 and Ranger.