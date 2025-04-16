What's the story

The third installment of the successful Drishyam franchise, Drishyam 3, will be produced in Malayalam and Hindi, reported Mid-Day.

This decision by Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph could challenge Ajay Devgn's Bollywood adaptation of the crime thriller.

The original Drishyam was released in 2013, followed by its sequel in 2021. Despite the respective Hindi adaptations releasing two years after the original Malayalam films, they have been box office successes.