'Singham Again' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday
The Bollywood actioner, Singham Again, will be making its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. On Thursday, the streaming giant announced the premiere of this action film directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films, and Jio Studios. The film, led by a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, will be available for streaming across 240 countries.
Here is the announcement
'Singham Again' boasts a star-studded cast
Singham Again boasts an ensemble cast comprising Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, while Salman Khan features in a cameo. The film is the fifth installment of Shetty's iconic cop universe franchise. It takes DCP Bajirao Singham (Devgn) through a perilous phase as his wife Avni (Kapoor Khan) is kidnapped by Danger Lanka (Kapoor). The story draws heavy parallels with Ramayana.
'Singham Again' clashed with 'BB 3'
Despite being made on a whopping ₹350cr budget, Singham Again's box office run was a bit disappointing. The film had a stellar opening week, raking in ₹173cr domestically but ultimately couldn't beat Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Both films were released on November 1, on the occasion of Diwali.