'Singham Again', the fifth installment of Shetty's cop universe, featuring a star-studded cast including Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Friday.

Despite a strong opening week, the film, which cost ₹350cr to make, didn't fare as well as expected at the box office, falling behind Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

The plot revolves around DCP Bajirao Singham's wife being kidnapped, drawing parallels with the Ramayana.

'Singham Again' releases on OTT on December 27

'Singham Again' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday

By Isha Sharma 04:56 pm Dec 26, 2024

What's the story The Bollywood actioner, Singham Again, will be making its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. On Thursday, the streaming giant announced the premiere of this action film directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films, and Jio Studios. The film, led by a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, will be available for streaming across 240 countries.

'Singham Again' boasts a star-studded cast

Singham Again boasts an ensemble cast comprising Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, while Salman Khan features in a cameo. The film is the fifth installment of Shetty's iconic cop universe franchise. It takes DCP Bajirao Singham (Devgn) through a perilous phase as his wife Avni (Kapoor Khan) is kidnapped by Danger Lanka (Kapoor). The story draws heavy parallels with Ramayana.

'Singham Again' clashed with 'BB 3'

Despite being made on a whopping ₹350cr budget, Singham Again's box office run was a bit disappointing. The film had a stellar opening week, raking in ₹173cr domestically but ultimately couldn't beat Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Both films were released on November 1, on the occasion of Diwali.