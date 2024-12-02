Summarize Simplifying... In short To set up a Prime Video PIN on your iOS device, open the Prime Video app, tap on 'Profile', then 'Settings', followed by 'Parental Controls' and 'Prime Video PIN'.

After entering your Amazon password, you can create your PIN.

Remember, this doesn't automatically enable restrictions. To do so, revisit 'Parental Controls' and choose between purchase and access restrictions.

This feature provides an extra layer of security, allowing you to control viewing limits on specific devices.

How to set up a Prime Video PIN on iOS

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:58 am Dec 02, 202411:58 am

What's the story Amazon Prime Video comes with a handy feature that lets you create a unique account PIN. The security measure is aimed at controlling access and setting restrictions for various profiles on the same account. Setting up this PIN is pretty simple and can be done directly from the Prime Video app on iOS devices. Let's take a look at how to do so.

Procedure

Step-by-step guide to set up PIN

To configure a Prime Video account PIN, users have to launch the Prime Video app on their iOS device and tap on the 'Profile' icon at the top of the screen. Following this, they should select the 'Settings' icon and then tap on 'Parental Controls' followed by 'Prime Video PIN.' Users will be asked to enter their Amazon account password before creating a new PIN.

Information

Understanding different types of restrictions

While purchase restrictions apply across all devices associated with a Prime Video account, access restrictions are specific to devices. Meaning, you can set viewing limits only on certain devices via Parental Controls. These features offer an additional layer of security for Prime Video users.

Activation

Enabling restrictions using PIN

It's worth noting that setting/changing the Prime Video PIN on the iOS app doesn't automatically enable restrictions. To activate these controls, users will have to head back to the 'Profile' icon, tap on 'Settings,' and then on 'Parental Controls.' From here, they can choose between purchase restrictions and access restrictions depending on their specific needs.