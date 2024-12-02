Summarize Simplifying... In short Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot in a royal wedding at the Alila Fort Bishangarh, a venue chosen for its romantic and earthy appeal.

The star-studded event saw the couple in traditional attire, with guests including Bollywood celebrities.

On the career front, Hydari recently impressed in Netflix's Heeramandi, while Siddharth's upcoming film, Miss You, has been delayed due to heavy rain in Tamil Nadu. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Aditi Rao Hydari shares more wedding pictures

Aditi reveals why she chose Alila Fort as wedding venue

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:23 pm Dec 02, 202404:23 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari recently took to social media to share unseen pictures from her Rajasthan wedding with actor Siddharth. In a heartfelt note accompanying the photos, she revealed why Alila Fort Bishangarh was their chosen venue. She described the fort as having a "magical charm" that resonated with their love for nature and reminded her of her grandparents' home.

Venue significance

'Majestic, yet raw': Rao Hydari's emotional connection to wedding venue

In her social media post, Rao Hydari revealed how deeply connected she was to the wedding venue. She wrote, "There is something magical about a fort. Majestic, yet raw. For Siddhu and I it was a seamless intertwining of romance and a connection to the earth." "The Alila Fort Bishangarh instantly reminded me of my childhood in my grandparents home."

Wedding fashion

Rao Hydari and Siddharth's royal wedding attire

In the photos shared, both Rao Hydari and Siddharth looked regal in their traditional attires. The Heeramandi actor was stunning in a red lehenga while her husband wore an ivory sherwani. Their first wedding ceremony was held at a 400-year-old temple in Telangana on September 16, before which they confirmed their relationship earlier this year.

Star-studded event

Celebrity guests and reactions to Rao Hydari-Siddharth's wedding

The wedding was a star-studded affair with celebrities like Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi, and Malaika Arora in attendance. Renowned fashion designer Gaurav Gupta also shared inside pictures from the celebration on Instagram. Bollywood stars including Abhay Verma, Pragya Jaiswal, Alia Bhatt, and Nimrat Kaur reacted to their dreamy posts.

Career updates

Rao Hydari and Siddharth's upcoming projects

On the work front, Rao Hydari recently wowed audiences with her performance in Netflix's Heeramandi, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Meanwhile, Siddharth was last seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and will be seen in Miss You, directed by N Rajasekar. The film was initially slated for a November 29 release but has been delayed due to heavy rain in Tamil Nadu.