'Indian Idol' winner Pawandeep Rajan in ICU after crash
What's the story
Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan met with a serious road accident on Monday (May 5) while on his way to Delhi.
Immediately after the accident, he was treated at a nearby facility and later moved to an advanced hospital in Delhi NCR.
Now, his team has shared a health update, stating that he "suffered with multiple major fractures and few small injuries."
Treatment details
'He was taken into the operation theater around 7:00pm'
The official statement released by Rajan's team on Tuesday gave his well-wishers much-needed insight.
It said, "Yesterday was a very difficult and hard day for the family and all his well-wishers. Whole day he was struggling with severe pain and unconsciousness."
"However, after a thorough diagnosis and examinations, he was taken into the operation theater around 7:00pm and after 6 hours, some of his major fractures were operated successfully, and he is currently in the Medical ICU under observation."
Gratitude expressed
'He is doing absolutely fine now': Team Rajan
The team thanked Rajan's fans, family, and friends, saying his recovery was a result of their "unconditional blessings & support."
They added, "It's because of the unconditional blessings & support from all his fans, family, friends and well wishers around the world that he is doing absolutely fine now. Post 3-4 days rest he will again be operated for the rest of the fractures and injuries."
Accident details
Here's what had happened during the crash
Rajan was on his way to Delhi to take a flight to Ahmedabad for an event when his car rammed into a parked truck near the Chopla Chauraha overbridge in Amroha.
The vehicle was heavily damaged, and Rajan sustained grave injuries.
He was taken to the nearest hospital after the accident and later shifted to a more advanced facility in Delhi NCR.
Here's to hoping for the singer's speedy recovery.