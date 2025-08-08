2nd Test: New Zealand take mammoth 476-run lead versus Zimbabwe

New Zealand 's cricket team has taken a commanding lead in the second Test against Zimbabwe , thanks to centuries from Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, and Rachin Ravindra. The trio helped the Kiwis post a record total against Zimbabwe and build a massive 476-run lead by the end of Day 2. The match is being played at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. New Zealand resumed the day on 174/1 and are 601/3 at stumps.

Batting brilliance Conway, Nicholls, and Ravindra's centuries put Zimbabwe on the backfoot Conway, who resumed Day 2 alongside Jacob Duffy, reached his fifth Test century and his first in 32 innings. He was part of a century-plus stand alongside Nicholls for the 3rd wicket. Conway ended up with 153 runs from 245 balls, slamming 18 fours. Nicholls and Ravindra added an unbeaten 256-run stand for the 4th wicket. Nicholls is unscathed on 150 runs whereas Ravindra has hit a fluent 165*.

Bowling woes Zimbabwe's bowlers struggled against New Zealand's batting on Day 2 Zimbabwe's bowlers had a tough time against New Zealand's batting on Day 2. Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, and Vincent Masekesa all conceded over a hundred runs. They were the only ones among the seven bowlers used by Zimbabwe to take wickets. Despite having bowled 130 overs in the match so far, including 91 on Day 2 alone, they struggled to contain New Zealand's scoring.

Lead expansion Nicholls and Ravindra punish Zimbabwe in the 2nd session New Zealand went to lunch at 306/2, leading by 181 runs. Despite losing Conway early in the second session, Nicholls continued to score runs freely. He brought up his century by flicking Gwandu past mid-on and running three. Ravindra joined him and quickly got into the groove, scoring seven runs off his first 13 balls but then racing to 26 off 24 balls after hitting Muzarabani through extra cover for four.