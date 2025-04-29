What's the story

The highly acclaimed legal drama series, Criminal Justice, is all set to make a comeback with its fourth season on May 22.

The series will pick up its gripping narrative with a new case of a torrid love affair and an unexpected murder.

The teaser for the upcoming season, released on Tuesday, features Surveen Chawla approaching lawyer Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) for legal help.

The season will be streaming on JioHotstar.