Pankaj Tripathi tackles another intense mystery in 'Criminal Justice 4'
What's the story
The highly acclaimed legal drama series, Criminal Justice, is all set to make a comeback with its fourth season on May 22.
The series will pick up its gripping narrative with a new case of a torrid love affair and an unexpected murder.
The teaser for the upcoming season, released on Tuesday, features Surveen Chawla approaching lawyer Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) for legal help.
The season will be streaming on JioHotstar.
Twitter Post
Check out the teaser
Seedha aur simple toh Madhav Mishra ji ke syllabus mein hai hi nahi. Aapke favourite vakeel sahab aa rahe hain courtroom mein wapas! ⚖️#HotstarSpecials#CriminalJustice - A Family Matter, streaming from May 22, only on #JioHotstar@ApplauseSocial@BBCStudiosIndia@nairsameer… pic.twitter.com/Gu1B3bnLWF— JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) April 29, 2025
Director's remarks
Director Rohan Sippy's comments on the show
In a media statement, director Rohan Sippy said he's thrilled to team up with Tripathi again.
"It was an absolute delight to get an opportunity to return to work with Pankaj Tripathi, who has made the courtroom warrior Madhav Mishra such an unforgettable character," he said.
He also pointed out the addition of a powerful new cast who play off Tripathi brilliantly, shaping a unique legal drama thriller that audiences will engage with.
Actor's perspective
'Criminal Justice feels like homecoming to me': Tripathi
Tripathi, who has played Mishra all along, opened up about coming back to the show.
He said, "Criminal Justice feels like homecoming to me. Every time I return as Madhav Mishra, it's like reuniting with an old friend who still has something new to teach me."
"There's an honesty and warmth to him that audiences have held onto through every season. That love is deeply humbling."
Season details
'Criminal Justice 4': A star-studded cast and gripping narrative
The fourth season of Criminal Justice will star Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Chawla, Mita Vashisht, Asha Negi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Khushboo Atre, and Barkha Singh, among others.
Going by the teaser, it looks like the show will serve a gripping tale with a lot of intense moments, police arrests, romantic undertones, and hints of domestic abuse.
The show is produced by Applause Entertainment in cooperation with BBC Studios.