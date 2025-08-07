Microsoft integrates OpenAI's GPT-5 across all Copilot AI tools
What's the story
Microsoft has announced the integration of OpenAI's latest GPT-5 model into its suite of AI-powered tools. It will show up in Copilot as the new "smart mode." The update will be available across Microsoft 365 Copilot, Azure AI Foundry, GitHub Copilot, and more. The smart mode automatically switches between models for deeper reasoning or quick responses depending on the task at hand. Just as OpenAI is offering GPT-5 to free ChatGPT users, Copilot will also provide free access to GPT-5.
Enhanced functionality
365 Copilot gets smarter with GPT-5
Microsoft 365 Copilot users will also get access to GPT-5 today. The tech giant said in a blog post, "With GPT-5, Microsoft 365 Copilot is better at reasoning through complex questions, staying on track in longer conversations, and understanding the user's context." This means that the new model will help the AI assistant handle more complicated queries and maintain context over longer interactions.
Developer access
What's new for GitHub and Azure AI Foundry?
Along with Microsoft 365, GitHub is also bringing GPT-5 to all paid GitHub Copilot plans. The move will let developers experience the code-writing improvements of OpenAI's latest model. Meanwhile, Microsoft is also making GPT-5 available through Azure AI Foundry for use in AI-powered apps. Developers can use the model router in Azure AI Foundry "to ensure the right model is used" for their tasks or queries.