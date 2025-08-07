It will show up in Copilot as the new smart mode

Microsoft integrates OpenAI's GPT-5 across all Copilot AI tools

By Akash Pandey 11:17 pm Aug 07, 2025

Microsoft has announced the integration of OpenAI's latest GPT-5 model into its suite of AI-powered tools. It will show up in Copilot as the new "smart mode." The update will be available across Microsoft 365 Copilot, Azure AI Foundry, GitHub Copilot, and more. The smart mode automatically switches between models for deeper reasoning or quick responses depending on the task at hand. Just as OpenAI is offering GPT-5 to free ChatGPT users, Copilot will also provide free access to GPT-5.