The BHEEMA technology uses laccase-mediated degradation to remove toxic antibiotics from wastewater, avoiding the creation of toxic byproducts typically linked to traditional treatment methods.

As Sudip Mitra, head of the School of Agro and Rural Technology at IIT Guwahati, said, the research team targeted the fluoroquinolone group of antibiotics such as Ciprofloxacin, Levofloxacin, and Norfloxacin.

These are commonly found in hospital discharge, industrial effluents, and surface water.

The system degrades 90-95% of them within three hours in lab conditions.