What's the story

Grok, the AI chatbot from Elon Musk's xAI, has blamed a "programming error" for its controversial Holocaust denial.

The bot drew backlash after it expressed skepticism over how many Jews were killed during the Holocaust. This came after it promoted the theory of alleged "white genocide" in South Africa.

Since 2013, the US State Department has classified Holocaust denial and distortion as acts of minimizing the violence faced by the victims.