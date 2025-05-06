UAE to teach AI to kids as young as 4
What's the story
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will revolutionize its education system by introducing artificial intelligence (AI) into the curriculum for all grades, from kindergarten to 12th grade.
The initiative, starting in the 2025-26 academic year, will prepare students with a thorough understanding of how AI works and its applications in the real world.
The focus will go beyond coding and algorithms, including ethics and broad-spectrum thinking as well.
Global movement
UAE joins global trend in AI education
The UAE's move to add AI into its school curriculum comes as part of a global trend where countries are recognizing the importance of artificial intelligence in today's education.
Just recently, China announced similar plans to introduce AI teaching at primary and secondary school levels.
With this, the UAE joins the list of nations focusing on digital education and prepping their future generations for a tech-driven world.
Investment strategy
UAE's ambitious investment in AI
The UAE's focus on artificial intelligence goes beyond education.
The country is investing heavily in AI infrastructure, data centers, and a dedicated AI investment fund that could go beyond $100 billion in a few years.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has even called the UAE a potential "regulatory sandbox" for the world, where AI technology can be tested and regulations can be developed.
Strategic advantage
UAE's potential edge in regional AI race
Reportedly, the US is considering relaxing restrictions on chipmaker NVIDIA's sales to the UAE, giving the country a major edge in the regional AI race.
The development comes as US President Donald Trump's visit to the UAE is expected.
Such strategic moves further highlight the UAE's growing influence and determination to emerge as a global leader in artificial intelligence.