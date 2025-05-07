Windows 11 just got smarter with these new AI features
What's the story
Microsoft has announced a bunch of major improvements for its Windows 11 OS, including an improved Start menu, an AI agent, and a bunch of new artificial intelligence (AI) features.
The redesigned Start menu will be wider and taller than before. It will have a single-page layout with scrollable apps and app categories.
The new design also incorporates the Phone Link flyout companion while removing recommendations.
New feature
AI agent to assist users
Microsoft is bringing an AI agent that will work inside Windows Settings, learn what users need, and perform actions with their permission.
For example, if you see your mouse pointer is too small in the settings, the AI agent can offer steps to fix the issue with a single click.
This groundbreaking feature will first come on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs before AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs.
Enhanced functionality
Windows 11 to feature new AI capabilities
Windows 11 will also bring a bunch of new AI features.
The Click to Do function will now include a range of actions through the "Ask Copilot" button, letting you act on text or image, draft content in Microsoft Word, engage a Reading Coach to read text aloud, and schedule meetings.
You can also send table details directly from your screen into Microsoft Excel.
The File Explorer will also get AI actions to summarize content or edit images by right-clicking on files.
Improved tools
Enhanced search and photo editing features
Microsoft is also improving AI-powered search on Windows 11, with a better, descriptive search coming to the Microsoft Store and Photos app.
The Photos app will also get a new Relight feature to add up to three adjustable light sources for enhancing images.
Additionally, the Paint app will get a content-aware selection tool for erasing, moving, and filling using AI.
You can create digital stickers from text prompts in MS Paint.
Additional upgrades
New features for Snipping Tool and Notepad
The Snipping Tool on Windows 11 will get a "Perfect Screenshot" feature that automatically crops prominent content on the screen.
The Notepad app is also getting new features to simplify content generation, organization, and formatting for users. These include text generation from prompts and summarizing dense content.
All these innovative AI features are being rolled out initially to Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs running Windows Insider builds.