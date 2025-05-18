This start-up is offering $1M to hire AI agents
What's the story
Y Combinator-backed start-up, Firecrawl, is once again looking for AI agents to join its team.
The company had tried the same in February but couldn't find a suitable candidate.
Now, it has posted three new job listings on YC's job board exclusively for "AI agents only," with a total budget of $1 million set aside for the hiring process.
Roles
Job openings for AI agents at Firecrawl
Firecrawl has three job openings for AI agents: a content creation agent, a customer support engineer agent, and a junior developer agent.
The content creation agent would be expected to autonomously produce high-quality SEO-friendly blog posts and tutorials about Firecrawl's product.
This would require the AI to monitor engagement metrics and use that data to enhance its content's audience reach.
Responsibilities
Customer support engineer and junior developer roles
The customer support engineer agent would be responsible for creating an AI workflow that addresses customer problems within two minutes and autonomously handles tickets, knowing when to escalate to a human.
Meanwhile, the junior developer agent would prioritize incoming GitHub issues, write documentation and code in TypeScript and Go.
All these roles come with a salary of $5,000/month.
In less than a week of posting the jobs, Firecrawl's founder Caleb Peffer said he had received over 50 applications.
Budget allocation
Firecrawl's $1 million budget for AI agents
Firecrawl has allocated a $1 million budget to hire the AI agents and the humans who built them. It's not clear how many years this budget would span.
The start-up could hire these humans either full-time or as contractors, particularly if they're building a ton of agents for different companies.
Peffer also said Firecrawl is looking at proposals from other start-ups building such agents, especially in customer service.
About the company
Firecrawl focuses on web crawling tools
Firecrawl focuses on web crawling tools that scrape data from websites for large language models (LLMs).
Although it operates in a controversial segment of the AI ecosystem where web crawlers can even mimic DDoS attacks on websites, Firecrawl has become popular by taking protective measures.
The tool respects robot.txt settings and can be configured to scrape a public website just once, sharing the data with others.