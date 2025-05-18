Google I/O 2025 starts May 20: What to expect
What's the story
The much-awaited Google's I/O developer conference is scheduled for May 20-21 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.
The annual event is where Google makes product announcements across its extensive portfolio of services.
Attendees can expect major updates related to Android, Chrome, YouTube, and several AI-related announcements, including new capabilities for Gemini chatbot.
Pre-event highlights
Android Show: A precursor to Google I/O
Before the main event, Google held The Android Show, detailing updates for its mobile OS.
The company announced some cool features including advanced ways to track lost Android devices, improved capabilities for its Advanced Protection program, and security tools to fight scams and theft.
Google also introduced a new design language called Material 3 Expressive at the event.
AI innovations
Google's AI advancements: A focus on Gemini
Artificial Intelligence (AI) remains the top priority for Google. The tech giant is likely to unveil new members of its flagship Gemini family of AI models at the I/O conference.
Recent leaks indicate that an upgraded version, Gemini Ultra, is in the pipeline. This premium model could be accompanied by a hike in subscription fees and more perks over the current $20/month Gemini Advanced plan.
Future projects
Astra and Project Mariner: Google's AI initiatives
Google is also likely to talk about its ambitious project, Astra, which aims to create AI apps and "agents" for real-time multimodal understanding.
Another major initiative probably on the agenda is Project Mariner - Google's AI agents that can navigate and take action across the web on your behalf.
Recent code references related to "Computer Use" in Google's AI Studio developer platform could be tied to this project.
Additional discussions
Other topics on Google's I/O 2025 agenda
The official schedule for Google I/O shows a lot of things to be discussed, after The Android Show and keynote addresses.
Sessions are planned on a variety of topics, including Chrome and Google Cloud, Gemma - Google's collection of open AI models, Google Play (the Android app store), and Android development tools.
This diverse lineup indicates a thorough look at Google's latest in tech.