May 18, 202510:59 am

What's the story

The much-awaited Google's I/O developer conference is scheduled for May 20-21 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

The annual event is where Google makes product announcements across its extensive portfolio of services.

Attendees can expect major updates related to Android, Chrome, YouTube, and several AI-related announcements, including new capabilities for Gemini chatbot.