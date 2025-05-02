How to delete JioCinema viewing history in a few steps
What's the story
Managing your viewing history on JioCinema not only helps protect your privacy but can also improve the app's performance.
For Android users, deleting this history is straightforward and can be done directly through the device settings.
Here's how you can clear your JioCinema watch history using Android settings to keep your experience clutter-free and avoid storing unnecessary data.
App settings
Accessing app settings on Android
To start, head over to the settings menu of your Android device. Scroll down and head over to the "Apps" or "Applications" section.
Here, you'll see the complete list of all installed apps. Find and tap on JioCinema from this list to open its specific settings.
This is important as it lets you control data associated with the app from your phone itself.
Cache and data
Clearing cache and data
Once in JioCinema app settings, look for options such as "Clear Cache" and "Clear Data".
Clearing cache deletes temporary files that might slow the app down but doesn't touch your personal data.
Meanwhile, clearing data would wipe all stored information such as viewing history, login details, and preferences on the app.
Re-login process
Re-logging into your account
After clearing data from JioCinema's settings, you'll have to log back into your account on reopening the app.
So, make sure you have your login credentials handy before moving ahead with this step.
Logging back in gives you access to your account, while keeping it all clean - no previous viewing records cluttering up space.