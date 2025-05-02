Step-by-step guide to using Truecaller on Android
Truecaller is one of the most popular apps out there. It identifies unknown callers and blocks unwanted calls.
The app is so widely used on Android that it is synonymous with caller ID services, even for the numbers not saved in your contacts.
Here is a guide to set up and use Truecaller on your Android phone and manage your calls with ease.
Installation
Installing Truecaller on your device
To start using Truecaller, download it from the Google Play Store. Once installed, open the app and follow the prompts to set it up.
You will have to verify your phone number via an SMS code.
After that, grant the necessary permissions, like access to contacts and call logs, for optimal functionality.
Caller ID setup
Setting up caller ID features
After installation, enable caller ID features by navigating to settings within the app.
Here, you can customize how incoming calls are displayed.
You can choose whether or not to show names of unknown callers based on community reports or personal preferences.
Adjust these settings according to your needs for a personalized experience.
Call blocking
Blocking unwanted calls efficiently
Truecaller's blocking feature allows users to easily steer clear of spam calls.
To block a number, head over into the app's settings and opt for "Block."
You can add specific numbers manually or select from a list of commonly reported spam numbers provided by Truecaller's community database.
Contact Management
Managing contacts with ease
Truecaller takes your phonebook management to the next level by automatically updating contact information with user contributions from its massive network.
The feature ensures your contacts are always up to date, so you don't have to make frequent manual corrections.
By tapping into community data, Truecaller offers a dynamic and efficient way to manage your contacts. It keeps them organized and accurate with minimum effort from you.
Additional features
Utilizing additional features for better experience
Explore Truecaller's additional features like call recording, messaging services, and integration with apps like WhatsApp.
These tools enhance communication across platforms, allowing for seamless multitasking without switching apps.
Tailored to user convenience, these features address the daily needs of modern smartphone users globally, ensuring a reliable and efficient experience.