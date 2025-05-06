Google launches new film, TV initiative to promote its products
What's the story
In a quiet move, Google has entered the film and television industry with a new initiative, called '100 Zeros.'
The tech giant wants to improve its image among young audiences by promoting its products through this venture.
The end goal isn't to showcase these projects on YouTube, but to sell them to studios.
The move is seen as Google's effort to boost its cool factor in Hollywood.
Collaboration
Partnership with Range Media Partners
100 Zeros is a multi-year collaboration with Range Media Partners, a talent firm and production company behind films like A Complete Unknown and Longlegs.
The partnership will look to identify projects that Google can fund or produce. The focus will be on both scripted and unscripted films as well as TV shows.
However, neither company has revealed the number of projects nor the timeframe.
Objectives
Goals of 100 Zeros initiative
The 100 Zeros initiative is designed to push the creative community to embrace Google's newer tech products and services.
These include the Immersive View feature, spatial tools merging physical and virtual worlds, and of course, AI.
Further, Google also wants to promote a positive perception of its products through entertainment for young audiences by influencing pop culture.
This strategy fits into Google's wider goal of improving its image among the youth.
Initial steps
100 Zeros's 1st project and future plans
Last year, 100 Zeros took its first step by investing in an indie horror film from Neon titled Cuckoo.
In return for its investment, the logo of 100 Zeros was prominently displayed in the opening credits.
This wasn't publicized by Google but showed its intent to work with celebrated indie studios and target Gen Z audiences.
Google and Range have also announced a partnership called "AI On Screen" to fund short films about AI.
Strategy
Google's approach to product placement in films
Google is okay with characters using Android phones instead of iPhones in projects it gets involved with early on, as long as the integration isn't forced. But product placement isn't the primary focus of 100 Zeros.
Google has a separate initiative with United Talent Agency for marketing partnerships like its recent collaborations with The White Lotus and Wicked to promote Pixel.
This initiative's success will be gaged by its influence on popular sentiment around Google's products and services.
Distribution
100 Zeros not using YouTube as a primary distributor
Interestingly, 100 Zeros isn't eyeing YouTube as a primary distribution platform. Rather, the idea is to sell projects to traditional studios and streamers like Netflix.
This strategy is similar to other consumer brands that have employed Hollywood-style entertainment for spreading their messages, in the wake of traditional ads' effectiveness declining.
Brands like Procter & Gamble and WeTransfer have also hired in-house expertise for project development or production.