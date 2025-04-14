Google is bringing AI Mode to Android's search bar
What's the story
Google is now testing a new way to access its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities through the Search bar on Android devices.
The feature was earlier available through a shortcut sitting under the Search bar at the top of the Google app.
It was placed right next to buttons like Screenshots, Translate, and Homework filters, which are associated with Google Lens and Song Search capabilities.
AI mode integration
New design replaces voice and lens icons
Now, Google is testing a more prominent AI Mode circle, right in the Search field.
The new feature replaces the voice and Lens icons on the right side of the Search bar, letting users start typing immediately after tapping it.
The "Ask AI Mode" field has also been updated with Google Lens integration, letting users upload images from their gallery or capture new ones for search.
Feature enhancement
Google Lens integration enhances user experience
The new design replaces a colorful carousel that used to contain three shortcuts for voice search, Google Lens activation, and direct access to the gallery for visual lookups.
As of now, this updated interface is only visible on one device. However, free users in the US can now register for AI Mode via Search Labs.