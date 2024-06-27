In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple's Self Service Repair Diagnostics tool, beneficial for both individual users and unlicensed repair shops, is now available in Europe.

Apple's self repair diagnostic tool now available in Europe

What's the story Apple has broadened the reach of its Self Service Repair Diagnostics software to 32 European countries, following its successful launch in the US last year. The software is designed to help users diagnose and troubleshoot issues on one product while it runs on a second Apple device. It provides on-screen prompts to guide users through the repair process, identifying faulty components and specifying necessary parts for repair.

Diagnostic tool: A boon for users and repair shops

The Self Service Repair Diagnostics tool is not just beneficial for individual Apple device users, but also extremely useful for unlicensed repair shops. Apple allows both individuals and third-party shops to repair iPhones using genuine parts, offering a service that verifies the authenticity of these parts. The diagnostics tool can also be used to examine Macs and Studio displays, extending its usefulness beyond just iPhones.

Self service repair program: More than just diagnostics

In addition to diagnostic assistance, the Self Service Repair program offers access to genuine parts, tools, and manuals for 42 Apple products. This recently expanded to include new MacBook Air with M3 chip. These resources are identical to those used by staff at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers. The diagnostic tool is now available in 33 countries and 24 languages, with plans for further expansion into Canada soon.