Will 'CID 2' go off-air soon? Here's what we know

The popular crime investigation show, CID 2 , is reportedly nearing its end due to poor TRP ratings. Despite the return of the original cast, including Shivaji Satam and Dayanand Shetty, and back-to-back plot twists since its launch in 2024, the show has failed to connect with viewers. The original series ran for 20 years before concluding in 2018.

Viewership decline Show has failed to strike a connection with the audience A source told Filmibeat, "Despite initial promise and buzz, the crime thriller has failed to strike a connection with the audience. The initial nostalgia seems to have faded out as the numbers have dropped significantly since the first episode aired." "The channel and production house have attempted all measures to spice up viewership. Parth Samthaan's entry didn't fetch many numbers for the show."

Channel's dissatisfaction 'Numbers didn't witness a significant rise' The source added, "While Shivaji Satam's exit and ACP Pradyuman's death mystery created buzz on social media, the numbers didn't witness a significant rise." "Sony Entertainment Television is not pleased with the ratings of the show and is thinking of ending CID 2 at the right time." "Although the production house has not received any notice from the channel, there has been internal discussion about axing CID 2." Reports also suggest that KBC 17 could take CID 2's place.