Dipika Kakar undergoes 14-hour surgery for Stage 2 liver cancer
What's the story
Television actor Dipika Kakar, known for shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, recently underwent a major surgery for Stage 2 liver cancer.
Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, shared an update on her health after the operation on Wednesday.
He revealed that the procedure lasted 14 hours and that she is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Health update
'She's in some pain, but she's stable'
Taking to Instagram Stories, Ibrahim wrote, "Hi everyone, sorry I couldn't update you last night; it was a long surgery. She was in the operating theater for 14 hours."
"But Alhamdulillah, everything went well. Dipi is currently in the ICU. She's in some pain, but she's stable and doing okay."
He ended the note by requesting their fans to keep her in their prayers.
Diagnosis details
Kakar revealed her diagnosis on Instagram
Kakar took to Instagram to reveal her diagnosis last week.
She wrote, "As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... Walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out it's a tennis ball-sized tumor in the liver, and then finding out that the tumor is second-stage malignant (cancerous)..."
Positive approach
'I am all positive and determined to face this'
Despite the difficult news, Kakar remained positive and determined.
She wrote, "It has been one of the most difficult times we have seen, experienced!"
"With my entire family by my side and all the LOVE, PRAYERS pouring in from all of you, I will sail through this too!"
Apart from her work in television shows, Kakar has participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, and Celebrity MasterChef. She also won Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12.