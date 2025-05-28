TV star Dipika Kakar diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer
What's the story
Popular television actor Dipika Kakar has revealed that she has been diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer.
The revelation was made by the actor on social media on Tuesday night, where she shared an emotional note detailing her health update.
Kakar's husband and fellow actor Shoaib Ibrahim has been sharing her health updates with fans for the past few days.
Health update
Kakar's health journey: From stomach pain to cancer diagnosis
In her note, Kakar described the last few weeks as "one of the most difficult times" for them.
She wrote, "As you all are aware, (the) last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out (it's) a tennis ball size tumor in the liver, and then finding out that the tumor is second-stage Malignant (Cancerous)."
Positive outlook
Kakar remains positive, seeks prayers from fans
Despite the diagnosis, Kakar remains positive and determined to fight the disease.
She wrote, "I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshAllah! With my entire family being by my side and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too! (sic)."
The actor also asked her fans to keep her in their prayers.
Surgery update
Kakar's surgery was postponed due to flu recovery delay
Kakar and Ibrahim recently spoke about her health on Ibrahim's YouTube channel.
They revealed that her surgery, which was scheduled for this week, has been postponed as she hasn't recovered from the flu yet.
The couple also shared that doctors have assured them she will be cured after the tumor is surgically removed.
Family update
Their young son Ruhaan has been sensible
Ibrahim also spoke about their son Ruhaan's reaction to Kakar's diagnosis. He said, "Bohut samajhdaari se usne behave kiya (He has behaved sensibly)."
Kakar added that Ruhaan understands that his mother isn't well and comes to see her once or twice a day.
The couple captioned the video, "Toughest phase of our life | Keep dipi In yours Prayers."