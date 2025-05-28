'Karate Kid: Legends,' 'Sister Midnight': Top films releasing this Friday
What's the story
This Friday, the silver screen will be graced by a diverse array of films. From the much-anticipated Karate Kid: Legends to the action-packed thriller Bhairavam, there's something for everyone.
Other notable releases include Bombay, Saunkan Saunkanay 2, and Sister Midnight.
Let's take a closer look at these upcoming movies.
#1
'Karate Kid: Legends'—A new chapter in the franchise
The sixth installment of The Karate Kid franchise, Karate Kid: Legends, is directed by Jonathan Entwistle. The film sees Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio reprising their iconic roles.
The story follows a kung fu prodigy, Li Fong (Ben Wang), who moves to New York City and becomes the target of a local karate champion.
With Mr. Han (Chan) and Daniel LaRusso's (Macchio) help, he embarks on a journey to compete in the ultimate karate competition.
#2, #3
'Bhairavam,' 'Bombay'
Bhairavam, a Telugu action thriller directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, stars Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Manchu Manoj Kumar, and Naara Rohith in lead roles. The film is set to hit theaters on Friday.
Meanwhile, Sanjay Niranjan's Bombay features Gavie Chahal as an underworld don named Ulas Mhatre who runs his operations with his trusted members Nana, Tatya, and Sherry. The Hindi film also stars Deepshikha Nagpal and Danish Bhatt in pivotal roles.
#4, #5
'Saunkan Saunkanay 2,' 'Sister Midnight'
Saunkan Saunkanay 2, starring Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira, is a sequel to the 2022 film Saunkan Saunkne. The film follows Naseeb, who has two wives, Nirmal and Kirna, and how he juggles between them.
Lastly, Radhika Apte's much-acclaimed Sister Midnight will be hitting Indian theaters this Friday, too. Directed by Karan Kandhari, the film follows a newly wed woman who transitions into a "ruthless, feral force" after battling post-marital confines alone.