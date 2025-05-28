'Squid Game,' 'Rana Naidu': Top titles hitting Netflix in June
What's the story
Netflix has unveiled an exciting lineup for June 2025, featuring a mix of classic films, new series, documentaries, and returning seasons.
The platform is set to introduce a variety of content, including movies like Rear Window (1954), The Devil's Own (1997), and Us (2019).
New shows such as Sara: Woman in the Shadows and Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal will also premiere.
Show highlights
'Ginny & Georgia' S03, 'FUBAR' S02, and more
June 5 will see the return of popular shows like Barracuda Queens (S02), Ginny & Georgia (S03), and Tires (S02).
The following day will bring new shows The Survivors (S01) and Mercy for None (Limited Series).
Other notable additions include FUBAR (S02) on June 12 and Kings of Jo'burg (S03) on June 13.
Indian show Rana Naidu, starring Rana Daggubati, will get its second season on June 13 as well.
Upcoming shows
'Squid Game' S03, 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' S02
Netflix will premiere the first season of Too Hot to Handle: Spain on June 13, too.
By month's end, the much-awaited third season of the hit series Squid Game will arrive on June 27.
The platform will also drop The Ultimatum: Queer Love (S02) on June 25.
Other notable additions include Steph Tolev: Filth Queen (2025) and Trainwreck: Poop Cruise (Volume 1, Episode 3) on June 24, The Waterfront (S01) on June 19, and K-Pop Demon Hunters on June 20.