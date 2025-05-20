Netflix's 'Rana Naidu' Season 2 to premiere in June
What's the story
The popular Netflix series Rana Naidu is all set to return for its second season on June 13.
The show, which became one of the streaming platform's breakout hits in 2023, promises to delve deeper into the chaos of family, power, and personal demons.
The upcoming season is set to raise the stakes with more betrayal, reckoning, and high-octane drama.
Production details
'Rana Naidu' Season 2: A star-studded cast and crew
Rana Naidu Season 2 features a star-studded ensemble including Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla, Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dino Morea.
The series is produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, with a creative team of Karan Anshuman, Suparn S. Varma, and Abhay Chopra.
Daggubati, who plays the titular role, had earlier described his character as a fixer who solves problems in a socially acceptable manner.
Character insight
'I'm the guy that's fixing their problems...'
In a 2023 interview with Firstpost, Daggubati explained his role in Rana Naidu.
He said, "It's a hyper real world, that's not how real stuff happens, if it's real it would be like a documentary. It's pretty boring."
"I'm the guy that's fixing their problems. It's all done in a manner that is socially correct info that they call Rana."
Twitter Post
Catch the new poster here
Jab baat parivaar ki ho, Rana harr line cross karega ❤️🔥— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) May 20, 2025
Watch Rana Naidu Season 2, out 13 June, only on Netflix.#RanaNaiduOnNetflix @VenkyMama @rampalarjun @krnx @Suparn @IncLocomotive @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/laB5Dv3hzE