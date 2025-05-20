What's the story

Kannada actor Ranya Rao and co-accused Kondaru Raju have been granted conditional bail by a special court in the gold smuggling case.

However, Rao's release is still not certain due to another case against her under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, 1974.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) failed to file a charge sheet, prompting the bail decision by Justice Vishwanath C Gowdar.