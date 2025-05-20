Is Shah Rukh Khan launching his own jewelry line?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently teamed up with jewelry brand Candere for a high-profile campaign.
His involvement has sent fans into a tizzy, leaving them wondering if he's collaborating with the brand or secretly launching his own jewelry line.
Observant fans have spotted Khan's bold jewelry choices in the past weeks, from layered necklaces to stacked bracelets and statement rings.
His appearance in Candere's latest visuals has only added fuel to the fire.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Khan's Candere photoshoot
Shah Rukh Khan's recent photoshoots for Candere Jewellery.. 💗 pic.twitter.com/waV4d5qDWs— Ꮲ𝐫єттɏ ₩𝕠𝖒₳ɳ 🧚🏻♀️Ç𝖍𝖚𝖗𝖆𝖎𝖑 (@Preitty_angel_) May 20, 2025
Speculation
Fans speculate on Khan's potential role with Candere
Although officially Khan is the face of Candere's brand, fans believe he might be doing something bigger behind the scenes.
Social media is abuzz with theories of Khan co-creating a line with Candere or launching something under their umbrella.
This speculation isn't baseless, as Khan has a history of successful ventures away from acting, including film production, cricket team ownership, and tech investments.
'King'
Khan's upcoming film
Khan's upcoming film King is highly anticipated, especially as it will mark his first on-screen appearance alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan.
The star-studded cast, including Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, and others, has been generating a lot of buzz among fans and industry insiders.
Siddharth Anand will direct the film, with shooting scheduled to begin in July or August.
However, Khan might surprise fans with a blingy, non-film announcement sooner.