What's the story

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently teamed up with jewelry brand Candere for a high-profile campaign.

His involvement has sent fans into a tizzy, leaving them wondering if he's collaborating with the brand or secretly launching his own jewelry line.

Observant fans have spotted Khan's bold jewelry choices in the past weeks, from layered necklaces to stacked bracelets and statement rings.

His appearance in Candere's latest visuals has only added fuel to the fire.