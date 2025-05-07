What's the story

Fashion has always been cyclical and what was once old, tends to become new again.

Over the past few years, some of the most historical fashions have made a comeback, stealing the hearts of designers and fashion lovers alike.

But no, these aren't just nostalgic nods to the past, the trends are being reimagined with modern twists.

From vintage silhouettes to iconic patterns, here are ones taking fashion by storm today.