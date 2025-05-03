Who's Emma Chamberlain? YouTuber-turned-fashion icon hosting Met Gala 2025
What's the story
As we gear up for the 2025 Met Gala, one name has taken the internet by storm: Emma Chamberlain.
The social media sensation and podcaster has been announced as the red carpet host for this year's event. This will be her fifth consecutive year in this role.
With her perfect balance of humor and authenticity, Chamberlain's been a mainstay at the Gala since 2021.
Career trajectory
Chamberlain became a YouTube sensation within a short time
Chamberlain began her career on YouTube at 16, quickly rising to fame for her candid and relatable content.
Once her YouTube channel reached a million subscribers in 2018, she dropped out of high school to pursue full-time content creation. Eventually, she earned her high school diploma by passing the California High School Proficiency Exam.
Along with her YouTube success, Chamberlain has also launched several projects and business ventures, including a coffee company and a podcast.
Business ventures
Chamberlain's ventures beyond YouTube
Chamberlain started a coffee company, Chamberlain Coffee, in December 2019, which now retails products at major retailers like Target and Whole Foods.
Her podcast, Anything Goes, began in February 2020 and deals with topics ranging from mental health to philosophy.
She's also worked with high-fashion brands like Miu Miu, Warby Parker, Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and Lancome.
And, who has forgotten her iconic moment with musician Jack Harlow in 2022?
Best believe, she'll charm us again at Met this year.