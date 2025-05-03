Now, you can participate in Netflix's Wonka-inspired 'The Golden Ticket'
What's the story
Inspired by the beloved character, Willy Wonka, Netflix has officially announced a new reality competition series, The Golden Ticket.
The show comes from Eureka Productions, a Fremantle-owned company known for its work on series like The Mole and Fox's The Floor.
It's Netflix's first Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-inspired series.
And, you can take part in it!
Show details
'Golden Ticket' promises high-stakes social experiment
The Golden Ticket gives contestants an opportunity to enter Wonka's Chocolate Factory with a coveted golden ticket.
However, getting a golden ticket won't mean an easy ride; only those who can adapt, strategize and bear the uncertainty will get past it.
Set in a retro-futuristic dreamscape, the show promises to challenge players physically and mentally as they navigate games, tests, and temptations.
Casting call
To participate, one must be over 18 and conditions apply
In a casting call published on Netflix Tudum, the streamer announced that a few lucky individuals can take part in the competition show.
For that, they must be over 18 years of age, reside in the US, and other conditions may apply.
In order to apply, one needs to visit thegoldenticketcasting.com.
Production details
Eureka Productions triumphed in competitive bid for 'Golden ticket'
Eureka Productions won a competitive pitch for the rights to make The Golden Ticket. They trumped a host of others, including Wall to Wall, Nobody's Hero, and The Garden.
While the speculation was that Netflix and Eureka would have to partner with a Warner Bros.-owned studio to gain rights to the footage from the movies, there is no mention of such a studio in the announcement.