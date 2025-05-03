May 03, 202502:14 am

What's the story

Inspired by the beloved character, Willy Wonka, Netflix has officially announced a new reality competition series, The Golden Ticket.

The show comes from Eureka Productions, a Fremantle-owned company known for its work on series like The Mole and Fox's The Floor.

It's Netflix's first Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-inspired series.

And, you can take part in it!