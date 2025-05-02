What's the story

Oversized blazers have become a staple of modern fashion, giving us a chic, versatile look that can be dressed up or down.

Celebrities have been leading the trend, displaying how to style these blazers in different ways.

Whether you're going out casually or heading to a red carpet, oversized blazers give you an effortless yet polished appearance.

Here's how top celebrities are nailing the oversized blazer trend and how you can too!