How to style oversized blazers like a celebrity
Oversized blazers have become a staple of modern fashion, giving us a chic, versatile look that can be dressed up or down.
Celebrities have been leading the trend, displaying how to style these blazers in different ways.
Whether you're going out casually or heading to a red carpet, oversized blazers give you an effortless yet polished appearance.
Here's how top celebrities are nailing the oversized blazer trend and how you can too!
Layering
Layering like 'The Queen's Gambit'
Celebrities usually layer their oversized blazers over turtlenecks or light sweaters for a sophisticated vibe straight out of The Queen's Gambit.
Not only does this add warmth, but also depth to the outfit.
Pairing with slim-fit trousers or jeans helps bring balance to the proportions and creates a sleek silhouette.
Statement necklaces or scarves can further amp this layered style.
Denim pairing
Casual chic with denim
Pairing an oversized blazer with denim is a favorite celebrity trick to nail the casual yet chic look.
Choose straight-leg or skinny jeans to keep the look balanced and not drown your frame.
A basic tee underneath keeps it casual, and ankle boots or sneakers finish off the look.
This combination works perfectly for day outings and casual hangouts.
Belted style
Belted elegance for structure
Adding a belt to an oversized blazer is a trick used by many celebrities to add structure and define the waistline.
This trick makes the loose fit something more tailored, without compromising its relaxed charm.
Pick out belts that are contrasting in color/texture for an added appeal, and wear high-waisted pants/skirts to lengthen your frame.
Monochrome look
Monochrome magic
Celebrities love to sport monochrome looks with oversized blazers to achieve that effortlessly stylish look.
Sticking to one color palette makes everything come together and adds a touch of sophistication, which is appropriate for professional settings as well as social events.
Play around with different shades from the same color family, like light gray with charcoal, to add dimension without losing uniformity.