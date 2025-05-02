Word of the Day: Mediocre
What's the story
The word "mediocre" is an adjective used to describe something that is average, not great, or only slightly above the minimum required.
It indicates something that falls short of excellence or greatness.
Let's learn more about this word and how it can shape your language.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Mediocre" comes from the Latin word "mediocris," meaning "middle" or "ordinary."
The word evolved to describe something that is neither good nor bad, but just in the middle, essentially average.
Over time, its meaning shifted to suggest something that lacks exceptional qualities.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'mediocre'
Some common synonyms for "mediocre" include average, ordinary, unremarkable, passable, and fair.
These words carry a similar meaning, although "mediocre" often emphasizes something that is less than impressive or disappointing in its quality.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"The movie was 'mediocre,' not terrible but not great either."
"The restaurant's service was 'mediocre' at best."
"She was a 'mediocre' student, doing just enough to get by."
Writing
Why use the word
"Mediocre" is a great word to use when you want to describe something that doesn't meet expectations but isn't outright bad.
It adds clarity to your language by conveying that something is average, neither outstanding nor subpar.
It's a straightforward way to express disappointment without being overly harsh.