What's the story

Revamping your wardrobe doesn't always mean shopping till you drop.

With a little creativity and basic sewing skills, you can turn outdated clothes into trendy outfits.

This way not only saves money but also promotes sustainable fashion by minimizing waste.

Be it adding embellishments or altering fit, you can do a lot to breathe new life into old garments.

Here are some practical tips to get started on this fashionable journey.