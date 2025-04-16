What's the story

Denim jackets are a timeless wardrobe staple, offering both versatility and style.

With the right accessories, you can take this classic piece to a whole new level of chicness, appropriate for all occasions.

Whether you're going for a casual day out or an all-dressed-up evening, accessorizing your denim jacket can do wonders.

Here are five chic ways to up your denim jacket game and ace the art of accessorizing.