Denim jackets 101: 5 timeless ways to style them
What's the story
Denim jackets have dominated the fashion scene for decades, thanks to their versatility and timelessness.
They can be dressed up or down, making them a go-to piece for all occasions.
From casual to polished, denim jackets can be styled in countless ways.
Check out five classic ways to wear this wardrobe essential.
Simple combo
Pair with classic white t-shirt
A denim jacket worn with a classic white T-shirt is an effortless combination that never goes out of style.
The look is just perfect for casual outings and ensures a clean, fresh appearance.
The simplicity of the white T-shirt gives a chance to the denim jacket to stand out, while still keeping the whole get-up understated yet classy.
Dress up
Layer over dresses
Layering a denim jacket over dresses adds an element of casual chic to your ensemble.
Be it a floral dress or something more structured, the jacket adds warmth and style without overpowering the outfit.
This combination serves as a great option for transitional weather when you need an extra layer.
Contrast effect
Combine with black jeans
Pairing a denim jacket with black jeans also creates a striking contrast that is both modern and stylish.
Not only does this combination provide an edgy vibe, but it's also versatile enough for different settings.
The darker jeans balance out the lighter tone of most denim jackets, creating an interesting visual.
Accessorize smartly
Add scarves and accessories
If you want to enhance your denim jacket look, do it with scarves and accessories.
Adding a colorful scarf gives your outfit its much-needed personality and keeps you warm during the cooler months.
Statement jewelry can also bring attention to your whole look.
These additions make it easier for you to personalize your style.
Relaxed vibe
Roll up sleeves for casual look
Rolling up the sleeves of your denim jacket gives off a relaxed vibe, perfect for laid-back days.
Not only does this simple adjustment add character to your outfit, but it also doesn't require additional pieces or effort.
It's perfect when you want comfort without sacrificing style in everyday wear situations.