Hydrate smarter: Simple tricks to drink more water
What's the story
Staying hydrated is the key to good health, but it can often be hard to remember to drink enough water throughout the day.
However, for beginners looking to improve their hydration habit, there are simple tricks that can make a world of difference.
By including these easy tips in your daily life, you can get the right amount of water your body needs, without much hassle or effort.
Morning routine
Start your day with water
Start each day with a glass of water as soon as you get out of bed.
This practice jumpstarts your metabolism and rehydrates your body after hours of sleep.
Keeping a glass or bottle of water by your bedside can act as a reminder, and make the process of adding this habit into your morning routine much easier.
Digital aids
Use technology for reminders
Use technology to your advantage and let it remind you to drink water at regular intervals.
There are plenty of apps that send notifications at intervals during the day, reminding you to take a sip.
You can even set alarms on your phone or smartwatch to make sure you stay hydrated without having to think about it all the time.
Taste enhancement
Flavor your water naturally
If plain water doesn't sound good to you, try adding natural flavors such as slices of lemon, cucumber, or mint leaves.
These additions will not only make the drink taste better but also add nutrients and antioxidants.
Trying different combinations will keep things interesting and encourage you to drink more frequently.
Sustainable choice
Invest in a reusable bottle
Carrying a reusable water bottle with you at all times makes it easy to stay hydrated throughout the day.
Pick one according to your lifestyle—be it insulated for keeping drinks cold or having measurement markings for tracking intake—and refill regularly.
It's eco-friendly and ensures you can have water at all times.
Tracking progress
Monitor your intake levels
Keeping track of how much water you consume daily keeps you mindful and accountable when it comes to your hydration goals.
You could use an app specifically designed for this, or just write down amounts in a notebook whenever you refill during meals or breaks from work—whatever works best!