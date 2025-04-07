What's the story

Spinach is a powerhouse of nutrients and can do wonders for your skin.

Being high in vitamins A, C, and E, along with antioxidants and iron, spinach aids in maintaining skin elasticity and fighting oxidative stress.

From salads to smoothies, adding spinach to your diet can be a delicious way to keep skin vibrant.

Here are five easy recipes that show the magic of this leafy green.