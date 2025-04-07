From deserts to valleys: 5 breathtaking hot air balloon destinations
What's the story
Hot air ballooning provides a whole new perspective of the world, giving adventurers stunning views and unforgettable experiences.
From floating above expansive deserts to gliding above verdant landscapes, every place has its own unique charm.
Here, we look at five unique hot air ballooning destinations that promise an exhilarating adventure for those wanting to see the world from a different angle.
Turkey's wonder
Cappadocia's fairy chimneys
Turkey's Cappadocia is famous for its surreal landscape, replete with fairy chimneys and rock formations.
A hot air balloon ride here enables adventurers to float above these geological marvels at the crack of dawn.
This provides an incredible view of the region's distinct topography.
The experience is further elevated by the view of hundreds of balloons speckling the sky. This makes for a beautiful scene, both calm and breathtaking.
Tanzania's marvel
Serengeti's wildlife spectacle
The Serengeti in Tanzania gives you the most surreal chance to see wildlife from above.
Ballooning over this massive savannah presents unimaginable views of migrating herds and varied wildlife in their natural habitat.
The early morning flights are often timed with the sunrise, blanketing the scenery in golden shades. This makes the perfect place for photography buffs to capture nature at its best.
New Mexico's festival
Albuquerque's Balloon Fiesta
Albuquerque in New Mexico has one of the world's biggest hot air balloon festivals. The annual festival sees hundreds of balloons from across the world, painting the clear blue skies in a riot of colors.
You can take rides during the festival, but also enjoy the cultural programs and activities that honor this colorful tradition.
France's elegance
Loire Valley's chateaux views
The Loire Valley in France makes an ideal romantic destination for hot air ballooning enthusiasts.
Soaring over vineyards and historic chateaux gives an elegant glimpse of French countryside charm.
Famous for its glorious history and architectural beauty, this region serves as the perfect destination for those who love a healthy mix of culture with adventure.
Myanmar's heritage
Bagan's ancient temples
Bagan in Myanmar has thousands of ancient temples dotting its plains, making it a mesmerizing sight.
A hot air balloon ride here enables adventurers to glide silently over these historical structures as they bask in soft morning light or evening glow.
Not only does this experience highlight Bagan's architectural heritage, but also offers panoramic views that are truly unforgettable.