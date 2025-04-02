Lentils v/s chickpeas: Which has more protein and fiber?
Lentils and chickpeas are two of the most popular plant-based protein sources and are often compared for the nutrition they provide.
Both the legumes are packed with protein and fiber, which makes them staples of vegetarian diets.
Knowing the difference in their nutrition can help you choose one over the other depending on your health goals.
Here's a look at lentils vs chickpeas.
Protein levels
Lentils are also famously high in protein; they offer roughly nine grams of protein per 100 grams (cooked).
Chickpeas provide around eight grams of protein per 100 grams (cooked).
While both legumes are great sources of plant-based protein, lentils have the upper hand in terms of quantity.
This makes lentils even more attractive to those who wish to up their daily protein intake without consuming animal products.
Fiber insights
Fiber is important for a healthy gut, and both lentils and chickpeas are packed with it.
While lentils have roughly eight grams of fiber per 100 grams (when cooked), chickpeas provide roughly seven grams per the same serving size.
The high fiber content in these legumes promote digestion and keep cholesterol levels in check.
Adding either (or both) to your diet can promote gut health easily.
Versatile uses
Both lentils and chickpeas are versatile enough to be included in everything, from soups to salads to stews.
Their flavor-absorbing nature makes them ideal for all cuisines across the globe.
Whether you lean towards lentils' earthy flavor or chickpeas' nutty one, making these legumes a part of your meals is an easy way to add nutrition without losing out on taste.
Budget-friendly options
When it comes to cost-effectiveness, lentils and chickpeas both provide affordable options for anyone looking for nutritious foods on a budget.
In most regions, dried versions are available at lower prices than canned ones.
However, canned options provide convenience at slightly higher costs—typically around ₹50-₹100 per can depending on brand quality.
This makes them accessible choices regardless of financial constraints.