5 timeless ways to wear pearls daily
What's the story
Pearls have always been loved for their elegance and versatility. They can easily go from a formal event to an everyday wear, making them a must-have in every wardrobe.
Adding pearls to an everyday outfit can make even the simplest of ensembles look classy, without being too over the top.
Here are some classic ways to wear pearls everyday, so you make the most of these timeless beauties.
Layering
Layered pearl necklaces
Layering pearl necklaces is the best way to add depth and interest to your outfit.
Mixing different lengths and sizes, you create a dynamic look which can be both casual and chic.
This works particularly well with simple tops or dresses, making the pearls the highlight of your look.
Mixing in other materials like gold or silver chains can further enhance this layered effect.
Simplicity
Pearl stud earrings
Pearl stud earrings are a classic everyday wear choice.
Not only are they simple and sophisticated, but they also go with anything without stealing the limelight from other parts of your outfit.
Be it for work or an outing with friends for coffee, pearl studs add just the right amount of polish without being too loud.
Accents
Pearl-accented accessories
Another subtle way of incorporating pearls into your daily wear is by adding them into accessories such as hairpins, bracelets, or belts.
These accents lend a touch of luxury without being too loud for casual settings.
A pearl-accented headband or bracelet can effortlessly uplift a mundane outfit.
Rings
Casual pearl rings
Pearl rings give one more opportunity to wear these beauties on a daily basis.
Choose designs with smaller pearls, placed on minimalist bands to ensure that they are everyday-friendly but still lend an elegant touch.
These rings go well with casual as well as business clothing.
Mix & match
Mixing pearls with other materials
Combining pearls with other materials like leather or fabric results in unique pieces that marry traditional elegance with modern style elements.
Not only does this mix-and-match approach allow you to experiment with different textures, it also ensures you don't lose pearls' timeless appeal in your wardrobe choices.