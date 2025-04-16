Ways to elevate your look with plaid flannel shirts
What's the story
Plaid flannel shirts are that versatile wardrobe staple which can be styled in so many ways.
Comfortable and casual, these shirts can be dressed up or down according to the occasion.
Be it a laid-back look or something more polished, plaid flannel shirts give you endless options.
Here are five styles to pair plaid flannel shirts with, giving you comfort and style without compromising on fashion.
Casual combo
Denim jeans for a classic look
Nothing beats the combination of plaid flannel shirts and denim jeans. This classic combination is ideal for casual outings or laid back weekends.
Choose blue jeans to keep it classic, or go for black denim for a modern touch.
The rough texture of denim goes beautifully with the soft feel of flannel, resulting in an effortlessly stylish look that works in different settings.
Layered style
Layer with a solid color jacket
Adding a solid color jacket over your plaid flannel shirt can elevate your outfit instantly.
Choose neutral tones like black, grey, or navy to balance out the vibrant patterns of the shirt.
This layered style not only adds warmth but also introduces depth to your look.
It is ideal for cooler weather and gives you an opportunity to mix textures while looking cohesive.
Smart casual mix
Pair with chinos for smart casual
For a smart casual vibe, plaid flannel shirts can be paired with chinos.
Chinos provide a dressier alternative to jeans, without sacrificing comfort or versatility.
Pick earthy tones like khaki or olive green to go with the colors in your shirt.
This combination is perfect for semi-formal settings where you want to look polished, but relaxed at the same time.
Feminine touch
Tuck into skirts for feminine flair
Women can add feminine flair by tucking plaid flannel shirts into skirts.
A-line skirts or pencil skirts work particularly well in creating balanced silhouettes.
These silhouettes highlight the waistline while showcasing the shirt's pattern beautifully above it all.
Experimenting between different skirt lengths allows versatility across occasions, from brunches through evening events alike.
Accessory boost
Accessorize with scarves and hats
Take any plaid outfit to the next level with accessories like scarves and hats.
Scarves provide added warmth in colder months, and a new layer of visual interest.
Hats, be it beanies/caps or fedoras, bring personality into your outfit according to personal taste and season.
These accessories not only complement the plaid pattern but also let you express yourself in any weather.