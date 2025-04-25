How to style oversized t-shirts: 5 looks you should try
What's the story
Oversized T-shirts have become an essential in modern wardrobes, providing comfort and versatility.
They can be styled in a million ways to match different occasions and tastes.
From a casual to a polished look, oversized T-shirts can be the ideal base for your outfit.
Here are five styles that go perfectly with oversized T-shirts, giving you options to mix and match as per your mood and setting.
Denim combo
Layered with denim jackets
We all love a good oversized t-shirt, don't we? Pairing it with a denim jacket, gives a classic yet trendy look.
The structured denim jacket compliments the loose fit of the t-shirt, making your outfit more dimensional.
The combination would be great for casual outings or even semi-formal events (accessories to the rescue!).
Choose light-wash denim for a relaxed vibe or dark-wash for a polished look.
High-waist style
Tucked into high-waisted pants
Tucking an oversized t-shirt into high-waisted pants can instantly take your look from casual to chic.
The style accentuates the waistline while keeping it comfortable and easy to move around in.
Pick between wide-leg trousers or fitted jeans according to the occasion.
Adding a belt can further define your waist and add an extra element of style.
Sporty edge
Paired with biker shorts
If you're more into the athleisure aesthetic, an oversized t-shirt paired with biker shorts is perfect.
This combo is as comfortable as it is functional, making it the ideal pick for running errands or casual meet-ups.
The snug fit of biker shorts balances the loose silhouette of the t-shirt, resulting in a harmonious look that's sporty and stylish at the same time.
Maxi mix
Styled over maxi skirts
Wearing an oversized t-shirt over a maxi skirt screams effortlessly bohemian. This look is perfect for a number of places including brunches or beach outings.
The flowy maxi skirts go well with the relaxed fit of oversized tees. This combination gives you a balanced outfit which is just as comfortable as it is fashionable.
Belted look
Accessorized with statement belts
Adding a statement belt over an oversized t-shirt can easily transform it into something more structured without having to sacrifice comfort.
This technique highlights your waistline while letting you play around with different textures and colors.
Accessories like belts made from leather or fabric materials, adorned with unique buckles, can be included.