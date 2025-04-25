How to style earrings for any occasion
What's the story
Earrings have always been a fashion staple, the easiest way to upgrade any look.
Inspired by celebs, these accessories can make a day-to-day look more chic and stylish.
From minimalist studs to bold hoops, celebrity inspired earrings give us the best of both worlds- something to add flair without overpowering our outfit.
Here are some of the earring styles celebs swear by and how you can rock them too!
Subtle style
Minimalist studs for subtle elegance
Minimalist studs are a favorite among many celebrities for their understated elegance.
These earrings often feature simple designs, like small geometric shapes or single stones, making them versatile enough to pair with any outfit.
However, they are perfect for those who prefer a subtle touch of sophistication without making too much noise.
Whether you're heading to the office or meeting friends for coffee, minimalist studs offer a refined yet casual look.
Bold choice
Bold Hoops make a statement
Bold hoops are back and a favorite among celebs, spotted on the red carpet and in casual settings alike. From medium circles to oversized loops, they make a statement.
Perfect for any outfit, bold hoops are super versatile, adding drama in no time.
They are a top pick for anyone wanting to stand out without much effort.
Dynamic design
Dangle earrings add movement
Dangle earrings add movement and interest to any outfit, which is why so many celebrities love it for public appearances or events.
These earrings are available in different lengths and designs, from dainty chains with tiny charms to chunkier pieces with multiple elements.
Dangle earrings attract attention as they move gently with every move, making them an elegant addition that is both stunning and classy.
Edgy Accent
Ear cuffs offer edgy flair
Providing an edgy alternative, ear cuffs are perfect for those looking to experiment with their style without getting more piercings.
Celebrities often wear them as part of their street style or at music festivals, where they want something unique yet fashionable.
Available in various designs from sleek metallic bands to intricate patterns adorned with stones or crystals, you can wear ear cuffs alone or with other earrings for added effect.
Classic touch
Pearl earrings exude timeless class
Pearl earrings are timeless classics and are loved by many celebrities looking for elegance with simplicity in their looks.
Be it some formal event like an award show, gala, wedding etc, pearls never fail to scream class and sophistication.
Available in various forms like studs, drops, clusters, pearls bring together traditional and modern aesthetics. Making them perfect for almost every occasion.