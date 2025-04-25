What's the story

Earrings have always been a fashion staple, the easiest way to upgrade any look.

Inspired by celebs, these accessories can make a day-to-day look more chic and stylish.

From minimalist studs to bold hoops, celebrity inspired earrings give us the best of both worlds- something to add flair without overpowering our outfit.

Here are some of the earring styles celebs swear by and how you can rock them too!