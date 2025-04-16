Stay warm and stylish: 5 must-have knits for winter
As the temperature dips, knit sweaters become a winter wardrobe essential.
These evergreen pieces not only keep you warm but also lend a hint of style to every outfit.
From classic cuts to contemporary variations, knit sweaters are all about versatility and comfort.
Here are five must-have knit sweater styles that are ideal for the winter season to keep you warm and stylish all season long.
Cable knit
Timeless cable knit sweaters
We all know that cable knit sweaters come with those intricate patterns that look like twisted ropes or cables. It adds so much texture and depth to the garment, doesn't it?
Usually made out of wool or cotton blends, cable knits are also great insulators from the cold.
They can be teamed with jeans or skirts for a casual look or trousers for more formal occasions.
Turtleneck
Versatile turtleneck sweaters
Turtleneck sweaters come with a high collar that wraps around most of the neck, keeping you warm on cold days.
Available in different fabrics (from wool to cashmere), turtlenecks can be worn alone or layered beneath jackets and coats.
Their elegant design makes them ideal for casual outings and office wear, giving you the opportunity to style them any way you want.
Fisherman style
Cozy fisherman sweaters
Fisherman sweaters, originating in Ireland, are made from thick yarns and traditional patterns like diamonds and zigzags.
Once designed to keep fishermen warm at sea, today these sweaters are a popular fashion staple, owing to their durability and rustic charm.
They look great with denim or corduroy pants for a relaxed, yet stylish look.
Oversized fit
Chic oversized sweaters
Oversized sweaters are the best way to stay comfy without sacrificing style.
They are loose enough to throw over a shirt or a t-shirt and leave plenty of room for movement.
Usually made from soft materials like wool blends or acrylics, oversized sweaters are available in a variety of colors and patterns to suit different tastes.
V-neck design
Elegant V-neck sweaters
V-neck sweaters has an open neckline that creates a "V" shape at the front of the garment—perfect for showing off necklaces or scarves when accessorizing outfits during winter months.
Constructed from lightweight fabrics such as merino wool blends, these versatile pieces look great layered over collared shirts, creating polished looks perfect for day-to-day activities as well as professional settings alike.