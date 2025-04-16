What's the story

Stargazing in desert dunes is a surreal adventure for anyone who wishes to connect with the cosmos.

The expansive skies of deserts give an unobstructed view of the celestial bodies, making it perfect for astronomy enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

With little to no light pollution, stars twinkle brightly against the night sky, making for an awe-inspiring experience that is humbling and exhilarating.