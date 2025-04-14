Your perfect 5-day itinerary to explore the best of Odisha
What's the story
Odisha, sitting pretty on the eastern coast of India, is an ideal mix of culture and nature.
This five-day tour allows you to discover the state's rich culture, beautiful landscapes, and colorful arts.
From ancient temples to calm beaches, Odisha promises a great experience for those looking for a cultural and scenic treat.
Here are the best destinations that define Odisha's magic.
Temple tour
Explore Bhubaneswar's ancient temples
Known as the "City of Temples," Bhubaneswar has many ancient structures that showcase Odisha's architectural brilliance.
The Lingaraj Temple is a prime example with its intricate carvings and towering spire.
One can also visit Mukteshwar Temple, famous for its exquisite gateway arch.
The sites give a glimpse of the region's spiritual history and are a must-visit for architecture lovers.
Beach visit
Discover Puri's golden beach
Puri is known for its golden sandy beach lining the coast of the Bay of Bengal.
It makes for an ideal place to unwind and engage in leisurely activities like sunbathing or long walks on the beach.
The beach also makes for a great place to explore colorful local markets and buy traditional handicrafts.
Puri's coastline is a tranquil getaway from the busy city life.
Sun Temple tour
Witness Konark Sun Temple's grandeur
The Konark Sun Temple is also an architectural marvel dedicated to sun god Surya.
Built in the form of a gigantic chariot with exquisitely carved wheels and horses, it is a testament to the extraordinary craftsmanship from centuries ago.
While the temple lies partially in ruins today, it is still one of India's most iconic monuments, making tourists from all over the world appreciate its history.
Lake excursion
Experience Chilika Lake's biodiversity
Asia's largest brackish water lagoon, Chilika Lake, has so much to offer in terms of flora and fauna.
Go for boat rides across its waterscapes dotted with islands like Kalijai Island or the Nalabana Bird Sanctuary where migratory birds flock during winter months.
The scenes are so picturesque, you would find the peace you seek amidst nature.