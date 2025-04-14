What's the story

Phuket, the gem of Thailand's Andaman Sea, is more than just crowded beaches and nightlife.

If you're looking for some peace and nature, the island has plenty of hidden beaches and breathtaking natural beauties.

Here's an itinerary that will take you to some of the not-so-popular places promising you beautiful landscapes and stunning views.

From deserted shores to dense forests, explore Phuket's untouched side that most travelers overlook.