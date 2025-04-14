Phuket itinerary: Explore hidden beaches and natural wonders
What's the story
Phuket, the gem of Thailand's Andaman Sea, is more than just crowded beaches and nightlife.
If you're looking for some peace and nature, the island has plenty of hidden beaches and breathtaking natural beauties.
Here's an itinerary that will take you to some of the not-so-popular places promising you beautiful landscapes and stunning views.
From deserted shores to dense forests, explore Phuket's untouched side that most travelers overlook.
Secluded shore
Discovering Ao Sane Beach
Ao Sane Beach is a small, rocky beach located near Nai Harn Beach.
Popular for its clear waters and vibrant marine life, it makes for an ideal spot for snorkeling enthusiasts.
The beach is also relatively uncrowded as it is hidden behind a rocky headland.
Visitors can enjoy sunbathing on the sandy patches or explore the underwater world teeming with colorful fish.
Nature escape
Exploring Sirinat National Park
Sirinat National Park offers a beautiful mix of coastal beauty and forests.
Located on Phuket's northwest coast, it has pristine beaches like Nai Yang Beach where sea turtles often nest.
The park also features mangrove forests that make for great nature walks.
From birdwatchers to those who want to enjoy the peaceful surroundings far away from the crowd of tourists, the park has it all!
Forest adventure
Trekking in Khao Phra Thaeo Wildlife Sanctuary
Khao Phra Thaeo Wildlife Sanctuary is Phuket's only remaining virgin rainforest. It offers a number of trekking trails through dense jungle terrain to Ton Sai Waterfall and Bang Pae Waterfall.
The sanctuary houses a wide variety of flora and fauna, including gibbons, which are part of conservation efforts here.
Trekking through this lush environment will give you a unique experience with nature.
Scenic vista
Visiting Laem Singh Viewpoint
Laem Singh Viewpoint gives a panoramic view over Kamala Bay, its turquoise waters framed by lush hillsides speckled with palm trees.
Down below, you will see Laem Singh Beach tucked between two headlands, another secluded spot worth visiting after enjoying these stunning vistas from above.
Making it one not-to-miss stop along your journey exploring hidden gems around Phuket island!